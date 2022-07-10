Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €24.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($25.00) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of EPA STM opened at €30.83 ($32.11) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($12.92) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($22.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.25 and a 200 day moving average of €37.25.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

