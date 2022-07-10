Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.15 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.66) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.79) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.67) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.33) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €5.45 ($5.68) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($28.14). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.24.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

