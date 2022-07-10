Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,694 iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Separately, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SLVP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,213 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

