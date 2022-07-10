Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.58 and its 200-day moving average is $237.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

