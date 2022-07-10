Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.36. 4,558,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.