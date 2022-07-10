Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848,790 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.14. 2,411,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,880. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.93. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at $400,839,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares worth $25,936,220. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

