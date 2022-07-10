Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.47. 1,898,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,326. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $334.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.79. The firm has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

