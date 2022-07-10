Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.43. 380,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.15 and a 200-day moving average of $435.25.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.