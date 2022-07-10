Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRTGF. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRTGF remained flat at $$9.37 during trading on Friday. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

