JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($41.17) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SDR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.75) price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,420 ($41.41) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,430.67 ($41.54).

LON SDR opened at GBX 2,730 ($33.06) on Wednesday. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,578 ($31.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,913 ($47.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,258.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,790.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,091.96.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

