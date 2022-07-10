JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Target Price to GBX 770

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($12.84) to GBX 770 ($9.32) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.14) to GBX 925 ($11.20) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,530 ($18.53) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,241.50.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $46.92.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

