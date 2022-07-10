Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 150 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JFHHF. Citigroup downgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.50.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

OTCMKTS JFHHF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.