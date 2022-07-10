Jupiter Market Capitalization Reaches $16.88 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $16.88 million and $6.24 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00135625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

