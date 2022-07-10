Kcash Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Kcash has a market cap of $487,991.29 and $140,819.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

