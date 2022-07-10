Keel Point LLC Buys 19,173 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 78,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $160.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.