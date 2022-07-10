Keel Point LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $518.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

