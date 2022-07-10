Keel Point LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $101.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

