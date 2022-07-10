Keel Point LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.