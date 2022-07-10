Keel Point LLC Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

