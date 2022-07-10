Keel Point LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $876,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 410.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $29.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
