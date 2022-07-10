Keel Point LLC Sells 2,667 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $170.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.68. The company has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

