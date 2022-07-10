Key Financial Inc Buys 208 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.36.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
