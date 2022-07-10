Key Financial Inc Buys 626 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $181.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

