Key Financial Inc Buys 642 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

VUG stock opened at $234.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

