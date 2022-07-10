Key Financial Inc Has $207,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

NYSE:DG opened at $252.88 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

