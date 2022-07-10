Key Financial Inc Has $624,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $313,456,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $262,979,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $295.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

