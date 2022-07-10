Key Financial Inc Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

