Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

