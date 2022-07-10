Key Financial Inc Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,924,000 after buying an additional 118,147 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $352.48 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.93. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

