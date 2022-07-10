KeyCorp Comments on GXO Logistics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2022

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.12.

GXO opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.80. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.