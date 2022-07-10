KeyCorp Comments on GXO Logistics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.12.

GXO opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.80. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

