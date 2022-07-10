KeyCorp Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $75.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $272.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,095 shares of company stock valued at $832,747 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $136,679,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $156,922,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $89,821,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

