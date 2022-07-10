KeyCorp Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$75.89.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$27.44 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$19.58 and a 52-week high of C$165.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -10.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total value of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,630.46. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,904. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $172,568.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

