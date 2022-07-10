KeyCorp Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$75.89.
Shares of LSPD opened at C$27.44 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of C$19.58 and a 52-week high of C$165.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -10.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.