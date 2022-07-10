KeyCorp Cuts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $60.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VTR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.21.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. Ventas has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ventas by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.