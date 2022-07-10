KeyCorp Raises LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target to $42.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $40.33.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

