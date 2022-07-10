Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.64.

NYSE KRC opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

