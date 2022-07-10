Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($78.13) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kion Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €71.00 ($73.96) to €67.00 ($69.79) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($106.25) to €92.00 ($95.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.30.
Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
