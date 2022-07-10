Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 41,840 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $51,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,027,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,776,573. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

