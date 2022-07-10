Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $63.08 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $63,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.76. 456,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,526. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.