Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 8,778 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $32,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after buying an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after buying an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

VRSK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.07. The stock had a trading volume of 630,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,702. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.93. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.