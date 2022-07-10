Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,685 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 60,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 49,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,566,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778,280. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

