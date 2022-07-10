Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $112.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAMR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Lamar Advertising from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

