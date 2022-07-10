Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 487

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 482 ($5.84) to GBX 487 ($5.90) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.36) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 585.43 ($7.09).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 413 ($5.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 392.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 441.13. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.15) and a one year high of GBX 702 ($8.50).

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($60,479.29).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

