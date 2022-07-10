Lattice Token Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $166,735.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00136780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

