Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,553,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

