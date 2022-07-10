Lewis Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.3% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 514,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $200.53 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

