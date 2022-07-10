Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Receives $11.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LILM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lilium by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lilium by 126.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lilium by 250.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Lilium by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

LILM opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Lilium has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

