Liquity Trading Up 3.4% This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Liquity has a total market cap of $76.15 million and approximately $520,981.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004545 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00133201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015555 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,548,813 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

