Litecoin (LTC) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.69 billion and $644.23 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.18 or 0.00251291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00027187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002291 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,690,156 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

