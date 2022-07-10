Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $269.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $289.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

LFUS stock opened at $239.60 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.24.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

