Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,041 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 162,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 34.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 100,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

